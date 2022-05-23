Kogi monarch tasks security operatives on citizens’ safety

The paramount ruler of Isanlu Kingdom, and chairman, Yagba East Local Government Traditional Council in Kogi State, Oba Moses Babatunde Etombi, has charged security agencies to be more proactive to the safety of the people and foreign nationals in the council.

Speaking at a meeting with traditional rulers, representatives of Pioneer Wood Processing Company, a Chinese company, and security agencies at Isanlu on Sunday, the monarch tasked the various security outfits in the area to build necessary synergy that would enable them crack down on criminals to safeguard the safety of indigenes and foreign projects, enterprises and personnel.

Oba Etombi said Nigeria as an important partner of China’s Belt and Road Initiative must do everything within its power to protect the Foreign National and their business in line with International relations standard.

The Yagba East paramount ruler praised the local government chairman, Alhaji Abdulrazak Ijagbemi-Asiru and the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for creating the enabling environment for the people to do business.

“Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and China 50 years ago, China and Nigeria have joined hands, supported each other, respected and accommodated each other’s core interests and major concerns, thus achieving great cooperation results in respective fields,” he said.

