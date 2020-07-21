Kogi: NLC, affiliate unions give conditions for schools’ reopening





The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other affiliate unions in Kogi have charged the state government to apply due diligence and utmost caution before reopening of schools to avoid the spread of COVID-19.



In a communiqué signed by the NLC chairman, Comrade Onuh Edoka and secretary, Oladipupo Owoeye, the union called for the provision of adequate infrastructure needs in schools to ensure effective enforcement of the NCDC protocols and other guidelines on COVID-19.



The communiqué read in part: “Re-opening of schools needs to be done with due diligence and utmost precaution given the overcrowded nature of schools at the primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the state.”



The communiqué urged government to bring all stakeholders in the primary, secondary and tertiary education subsector comprising the unions such as the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Parents Teachers Association (PTA), Committee of Vice Chancellors and Provosts of Polytechnics, College of Health Science, College of Nursing and Midwifery and Colleges of Education, All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) to deliberate on the way forward to ensure safety of teachers, pupils and students in this period of COVID-19 pandemic.



The unions also stated the need for the creation of post COVID-19 re-opening plans and strategies based on NCDC protocols and guidelines.



The communiqué called for the training of the staff of health centers of universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, secondary schools and both teaching and non-teaching staff on how to handle the pupils and students during this era.



The unions also called for the readjustment of the Kogi state budget for education and implement measures that would assist institutions with the financial burden of managing COVID-19.

