Kogi NLC denies payment of N30, 000 minimum wage

The organised labour in Kogi state has urged workers to ignore the publication that the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Onuh Edoka, confirmed payment of N30,000 minimum wage in Kogi state.

This was contained in a statement signed by Comrade Paul Omale, NLC secretary, Kogi state, copy of which was made available to journalists in Lokoja, Wednesday.

The statement said contrary to the author of the claim, the government has not fulfilled its promise to workers. Rather, it was a shock when the workers received alert of 70 percent payment for February salary.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the leadership of the organised labour in Kogi state has been drawn to a story published in many national dailies of 6th March, 2022, alleging that the NLC chairman, Onuh Edoka, confirmed that no percentage salary was paid to Kogi state workers.”

Labour also lamented that the author of the story was clearly on a mission to set the workers of the state against the leadership of the organised labour.

It further said that there was no such interview or press statement issued by the NLC chairman, Mr Onuh Edoka, to any media house.

“The organised Labour in the state is amazed on how some reputable media houses could be used to publish such an untrue and misleading story,” the statement said.