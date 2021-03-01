Kogi PDP gov’ship aspirant coronated Ochada Onu’Ife

A former governorship aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim Idris, has admonished the people of Abejukolo community to embrace peace, unity and tranquility as a platform to fast-track meaningful development to the area.

Abubakar Ibrahim gave the charge on Saturday during his turbaning ceremony as the Ochada Onu’Ife by the Onu Ife, His Royal Highness Boniface Usman Musa at the ancient town of Abejukolo, headquarters of Omala local government area of Kogi state.

Abubakar, a scion of former Governor Ibrahim Idris is of the Onu Ife (Ojogba) royal lineage.

Addressing the people, the new Ochada-Onu Ife noted that his turbaning will serve as a challenge and an encouragement to do more for the development of his fatherland, the state and Nigeria at large.

While admonishing his people to embrace peace, the former governorship aspirant noted that without peaceful coexistence the community could not achieve the desired development.

He appreciated the Ojogba for finding him worthy of a cabinet position and promised to continue to do all within his powers for the upliftment of the kingdom.