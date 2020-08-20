Kogi: Police begin clampdown on proliferation of firearms









The Commissioner of Police, Kogi state command, Mr. Ede Ayuba Ekpeji, has directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Tactical and Operational Commanders across the state to initiate appropriate actions to identify, isolate and disarm people with illegal arms.



In a statement by DSP William Ovye Aya, Police Public Relations Officers, (PPRO) of Kogi state Police command, the commissioner said the directive is targeted at addressing the proliferation and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms in the country, which he said is contrary to the provisions of chapter F.28 LFN 2004 of the Firearms Act.



The statement added that the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Tactical and Operational Commanders have been directed to immediately convene an enlightenment meeting of all vigilante groups and quasi security outfits spread across the state in order to ensure that their activities are in conformity with the extant laws guiding their establishment and operations.

He also called on members of the public who are in possession of firearms to surrender such to the nearest Police station or to their traditional rulers for onward transmission to the Police headquarters.



The statement read in part: “In compliance with the Inspector-General of Police (IGPs) directives to curb the proliferation of prohibited firearms in the country, the Commissioner of Police, Kogi state Police command, CP Ede Ayuba Ekpeji, has ordered the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Tactical and Operational Commanders to immediately initiate appropriate actions to identify, isolate, disarm, arrest and prosecute any individual(s) or group(s) in possession of prohibited firearms.



“The directive is targeted at addressing the proliferation and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms in the country which is contrary to the provisions of chapter F.28 LFN 2004 of the Firearms Act.



“Similarly, the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Tactical and Operational Commanders have been directed to immediately convene an enlightenment meeting of all vigilante groups and quasi security outfits spread across the state in order to ensure that their activities are in conformity with the extant laws guiding their establishment and operations” he stated



“The police boss called on the members of the public who are in possession of firearms to surrender such to the nearest Police station or to their traditional rulers for onward transmission to the Police headquarters.



He warned that, any person who fails to surrender its firearms and is found in possession of firearms of any caliber within the state will be treated as being “In possession of firearms” and would be made to face the full wrath of the law.