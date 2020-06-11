Kogi Poly rector laments high rate of abandoned projects

The Acting Rector , Kogi State Polytecnic, Dr Usman Ogbo, has lamented the high rate of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) projects abandoned in the institution, warning prospective contractors to brace up in ensuring that projects are executed according to specification and duration.

Speaking during the opening of pre-qualification of bidding for seven TETFund projects at the council’s board room in the polytechnic Wednesday, Dr Ogbo said eight giant TETFund projects were abandoned on the three campuses of the institution for upward of ten years, describing the situation as unacceptable to the new management of the institution.

“I wonder why a contractor will take money having bid and won contracts and refused to complete the projects.

“If you visit our campuses in Osara , Iktape and Lokoja , abandoned projects litter the campuses and some have remained abandoned for nine to ten years, but several millions have been sunk into the projects,” the rector said.

While warning contractors handling the institution’s project to live up to expectation, the acting rector said that the opening of bidding for the seven projects would enable the management of the institution to know the contractors handling the projects and monitor them to ensure that they execute the projects according to specification.

Speaking on the hostels renovation that has been abandoned in the last four years, Dr Ogbo hinted that the institution has partnered with Zenith Bank under Public Private Partnership (PPP) to complete the renovation in the interest of students who have been operating off campus.

He added that the polytechnic clinic would be expanded to 30 beds to serve students, staff and the host community, saying the three-bed clinic in the school is grossly inadequate considering the population of students and staff of the institution.

He assured that the new management of the polytechnic would leave no stone unturned in their effort to effect development and transformation of the institution.

“Whatever we do with this appointment given to us by the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, today posterity is there to judge us and therefore we will not relent in our effort to do the needful for the development of the polytechnic,” he said.

Commenting on the bidding which was attended by representatives of society of engineers, Civil Society Organisations and the media, the Executive Director, Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution, Mr Idris Abdul Miliki, commended the acting rector for making public the opening of the bidding.