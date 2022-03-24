Kogi polytechnic matriculates 6,216 students for 2021/2022 academic session 









Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja, Thursday, matriculated 6,216 students into various programmes of the institution for the 2021/2022 academic session with a charge to the students ,to shun all vices that could affect their stay in the institution.



Addressing the matriculating students at the main campus of the institution in Lokoja, the Rector, Salisu Ogbo Usman said a total of 5, 229 students for National Diploma (ND1) and 987 for Higher National Diploma (HND1) were matriculated into the School of Art, Design and Printing, School of Management Studies; School of Engineering; School of Environmental Technology’ and School of Part-time and Vocational Studies of the polytechnic.



The rector, who emphasised on the need for the new students to give priority to their studies, cautioned them against cultism, indecent dressing, religious bigotry, examination malpractices, alcoholism, unhealthy social gatherings, cyber crimes among others.



According to him: “Within the ambience of our value for academic excellence, creativity, and self-reliance, you have unlimited opportunities to explore and succeed in any virtuous endeavour.



“While you enjoy these opportunities, it should be noted that the Institution has zero tolerance for all forms of social vices such as cultism, gun-running, examination malpractice, alcoholism, unhealthy social gatherings, cyber crimes, incitement to violence, gangsterism, misuse and destruction of school property, stealing and indecent dressing.”