Kogi private medical practitioners seek govt’s support

The Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners (ANPMP), Kogi state chapter, has appealed to government at all levels for support to enable it deliver quality and affordable healthcare services to people in rural communities.

The chairman of the Association, Dr. Alumbugu Esau, made the appeal Thursday in Okene while interacting with newsmen on the need for the association to prioritise healthcare delivery in rural areas of the state.

Dr Esau said private medical practitioners, especially those practicing in rural areas engage more in humanitarian activities to assist rural dwellers and stated that the association needs the support of government to enable them render services to the people.

“It is clear fact that appreciable population of the country lived and dwelled in the rural areas and because of their poor financial status the people cannot afford quality healthcare and this is what the association is willing to assist in this direction. That is why we are appealing for assistance from government,” he said.

