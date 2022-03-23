Kogi seals Globacom, Airtel facilities over N360m tax

Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) has sealed the network facilities of two telecommunications company, the Globacom Nigeria Limited and Airtel networks Limited for their refusal to remit tax liabilities worth over N360 million to the state government since 2017.

Speaking shortly after the sealing of the facilities of the two companies at the Mount Patti Hill, Lokoja and other parts of the state Tuesday, the director of Legal Services and Enforcement, Barrister Saidu Isah Okino, who was represented by the head of enforcement department of the revenue service, Alhaji Abubakar Obori, said there is no going back in ensuring that the two defaulters paid the tax.

He said the two companies, Globacom Nigeria Ltd and Airtel Networks Ltd have deliberately refused to meet their tax obligations to the tune of N360,035,000.00, adding that they have constantly evaded the fulfillment of such civic duty to the state government.

Giving the breakdown of the taxes owed by the two telecommunication companies, Okino stated that Globacom Nigeria Ltd, Kogi state alone owed the state government unremitted tax liabilities that had accumulated to N300,000,000, both Corporate, Individual and Social Service Contribution Levy (SSCL) covering from year 2017 to 2021.

He added that Airtel Networks Ltd, Kogi state, also defaults on the Social Service Contribution Levy, and on Corporate and individual tax liabilities to the tune of N60,035,000.00.