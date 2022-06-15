

The Kogi state government has appealed to the World Bank to initiate another agricultural programme similar to Agro-Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) project, to remove more farmers from poverty line in the state.

The state deputy governor, Edward Onoja, who is also the chairman of steering committee of APPEALS project in Kogi state, made the appealed in Lokoja Tuesday during the 8th implementation support mission visit to APPEALS project in the state by task team of the World Bank and officials of national coordinating office of the project.



The three day visit which takes place every six months was aimed at assessing the performance and the achievements of the project in all the participating states across the country as the project is scheduled to wind up in September, 2023.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of the World Bank visit, the Kogi state deputy governor said by virtue of the large scale impact made by the APPEALS project in Kogi state , it has become imperative for the World Bank to look inward to initiate another viable agricultural programme similar to the APPEALS project to serve as encouragement for more youth and women to go into farming.

Kogi seeks more agricultural projects from World Bank

By Oyibo Salihu

Lokoja



