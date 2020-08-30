Kogi speaker mourns Attah Igala

The Speaker, Kogi state House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole has described the sudden demise of Attah Igala, His Royal Majesty, Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni II, as a colossal loss to Igala Kingdom, Kogi state and Nigeria at large.

This was contained in his condolence statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Mr Femi Olugbemi which was made available to newsmen in Lokoja, Sunday.

“Forty-two days ago precisely on the 17th of July, 2020, His Royal Majesty, Attah Ameh Oboni II, was in high spirit to receive the entire members of the Kogi state House of Assembly in his palace in Idah on their way to Ejule Ojebe in Ibaji local government area to bid farewell to one of their colleagues who died in June, Monday John Abbah.

“The royal father charged the members of the 7th assembly to use the institution of the state legislative arm to unite all segments of the state. The monarch recounted his experience with nostalgia while in St Augustine’s College, Kabba, between 1961 and 67 for his post primary school education.”

The speaker noted that he never knew that, that encounter would be the last time he will have the opportunity of meeting with him again in life. He stated that the royal father will be greatly missed as the vacuum created by his sudden exit will be hard to fill.

He condoled with the state governor, Aihaji Yahaya Bello, the government of Kogi state and the entire people of Igala kingdom over the sudden death of a humane and etiquette monarch who reigned to promote the peace and development of not only his people but the entire state.

While sympathising with immediate family of the late monarch to take solace in the words of God which says under the sun there is time for everything, a time to be born and a time to die, the speaker urged the family to uphold his legacy of boldness, tolerance, hard work and truthfulness.