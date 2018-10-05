Kogi state varsity SUG inaugurates principal officials

Kogi State University, Anyigba, Student Union Government (SUG) has, on September 27, 2018 inaugurated the sixth parliament of the union.

This was followed by the memo released and signed by the president of the union, Comrade Dominic Iko-Ojo and the secretary general of the union, Comrade Enamadukwu Raphael.

In accordance with the memo released by the executive arm of the union, 8-men committee for parliamentary inauguration was constituted and chaired by the president of the College of Health Sciences, Comrade Winifred and the secretary of the Faculty of law, Comrade Isah Akuh Sunday.

In accordance with the directive of the union president, the screening of members of the parliament was done on 26th while the inauguration and elections of the principal members followed the next day.

The inauguration took place in the faculty of Social Sciences, FS Idachaba Lecture Theatre 1, with the attendance of the dean of student affairs, Prof.

SS Arogbo, a team of security men from the school security unit and the members of the parliamentary inauguration committee.

After brief words of admonishment, the president of the union administered the oath of allegiance to the members of the parliament and welcomed them formally into the sixth session of the SUG parliament.

Thereafter, the clerk of the parliament recently appointed by the president took charge of the house and conducted elections of the principal members.

In the elections, Senator James Solomon of the department of Agricultural Economics, a returning senator of the parliament defeated his only opponent, Senator Abiodun E.

Isaac in a landslide victory to become Speaker of the Parliament.

Senator Bashir Musa, a final year student of Law defeated his opponents, Senators Patrick Shaibu and Lawal to become the deputy speaker, while Senator Kehinde Emmanuel from the College of Health Sciences, won the Chief Whip against his only opponent, Senator Salifu Nurudeen, a final year student of the department of Industrial Chemistry.

In the elections, it seemed the elected officials of the parliament had unanimous supports of their members with the speaker elected with votes of 31 to 10, the deputy speaker 32 defeating the remaining two opponents who shared the remaining 7 votes.

The election of the Chief Whip was competitive as the winner defeated his opponent by 22 votes to 19.

Proper handing over was done by the outgoing speaker of the parliament, Senator Ataja who congratulated the sixth parliament and cautioned them to work with the executive arm for the interest of the students.

Speaking on the election, Senator Jibrin Ibrahim Ojomakpene described the process as most transparent while assuring the executive arm of competent parliamentary sessions for the benefits of the students.

Senator Abdullahi Suleiman Otiwe and Adedeji Obadofin Samuel, both from the department of Common Law, were delighted on the inaugurated parliament while noting that the elections by the parliament might be conducted on formality for the practice of democracy because from the outcome of the elections, it seemed the house had a unanimous voice.

They assured the executive arm of no threats to their constitutional functions, rather a cooperating parliament noting that having organs of government does not mean there is separate governance.