Kogi to partner Varsity press on education reform

The Kogi state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon Wemi Jones, has expressed the readiness of the government to partner with the Kogi state University Press Plc (UPP) in revamping the education sector in the state.

The commissioner stated this when the Senior Manager Field Operations UPP, Mr Innocent Agbanu, paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Tuesday in Lokoja.

The representative of the university press, was in the Commissioner’s office to intimate him about the company’s ”Free Video Tutorials” to assist students in JSS 3 and SS3 in the form of revision classes.

The commissioner expressed his appreciation of the government, stating that the online class would be an addition to the ongoing Radio Lesson introduced by the state government, shortly after the shutdown of schools in the state due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The commissioner, therefore, enjoined all JSS 3 and SS 3 students in the state to key into the Free Video Tutorial classes on this dedicated website, onlineclass.universitypress.com, to prepare them for their respective examinations.

Earlier, Agbanu said he was in the ministry to brief the Commissioner about the company’s ”Free Video Tutorials” to assist students in JSS 3 and SS3 in the form of revision classes.

He noted that the company had secured the services of experienced resource persons to deliver the lessons, which would cover English language and Mathematics.

Agbanu added that the videos are available on the organization’s dedicated website, onlineclass.universitypress.com, while appealing for adequate publicity by the ministry.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Pastor Emmanuel Idenyi, commended the company for the gesture and promised that adequate publicity would be carried out to ensure that the students utilized the opportunity.

