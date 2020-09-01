Kogi to reopen schools Sept 14





The Kogi state government has declared that primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the state will reopen for academic activities on September 14, 2020.



The commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Wemi Jones, made the announcement at a press briefing Tuesday in Lokoja.



He said the state government arrived at this decision after series of interaction with the relevant stakeholders and assessment of both private and public schools in the state to ascertain their level of preparedness and safety for reopening of schools from COVID-19 outbreak.



”You will recall that Governor Yahaya Bello had directed the closure of all schools from primary to tertiary institutions in the state from March 23rd, 2020, because of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.



”’Subsequently, upon the directive of the Federal Ministry of Education, exit classes were opened for Primary 6, JSS3 and SS3 in Kogi on August 10, 2020, to particularly allow the SS3 classes to prepare and write the WAEC examination.



”Therefore, upon further review, having had several meetings with relevant stakeholders, the governor has directed that all schools in Kogi state should fully reopen on September 14, 2020, that is two weeks from today,” he said.



He advised and encouraged all heads of every school to ensure full compliance with the COVID-19 protocols which had been clearly set out by the Presidential Task Force (PTF).

