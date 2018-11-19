Kogi to settle next-of-kin of deceased civil servants

The Kogi State Pay Parade Committee has called on the next of kin of deceased civil servants in the state to bring evidence of death to the

permanent secretaries of the ministries where they served to enable commencement of settlement of claims.

A statement by the Director General, Bureau of Information Services and Grass Root Sensitization, Mallam Abdulkarim Abdulmalik, said

adequate provision has been made to ensure prompt attention is given to such categories of people.

The Director-General, who is also a member of the pay parade, noted that members of the committee had been divided into four groups to

monitor the exercise across the state.

According to him, the monitoring groups have been assigned to cover Kogi West, Kogi Central and Kogi East.

The exercise which commenced on Friday is scheduled to cover each of the three federal constituencies in the respective senatorial

district.

This measure, he noted, is aimed at ensuring that the committee has first hand information on the smooth conduct of the exercise as well

as attend to challenges that might be inherent in the exercise.