Kogi to work with private sector to improve education

Kogi state government has reiterated its determination to collaborate with private sector to work towards the development of education, science and technology in the state.

The state’s commissioner for education, science and technology, Mrs Rosemary Osikoya, gave the assurance at a meeting with the Eje of Dekina, Dr Usman Obaje, at his place in Dekina, according to kogi.com.

The meeting hinged on a written communication to the ministry by the monarch on behalf of Heritage College of Education, seeking to use some portion of Government Science Secondary School, Dekina, as temporary site for “Heritage College of Education, Dekina,”

The commissioner assured the monarch of government’s willingness to partner with any community, individual, group or organisation, who are ready to bring educational development to Kogi state.

She said that the federal government and Kogi state had declared ‘state of emergency’ in education, and would create the enabling environment for private sector participation.

She noted that a report by UNICEF recently, revealed that Nigeria has over 10 to 12 million out-of-children, and over 65 million illiterates, which is the highest in the world.

“We want to work with the traditional institution and other stakeholders to help educate, encourage and bring our youths and children back to school especially for non-formal education.

“The state government appreciates and welcomes private investment in education sector, we are excited that people are coming to take responsibilities.

“We want to ensure that quality teaching and learning are carried out in our schools particularly at the basic education level.

“I am happy that communities have realised that delivering quality education to our children is a collective responsibility of everybody,” she said.

She, however, urged the representative of the proposed Heritage College of Education to formalise their request with the necessary details to the ministry for official notification and consideration.

Eje of Dekina, Dr Usman Obaje, commended Gov Yahaya Bello for his goodwill towards the people of Dekina, and eulogised the commissioner for her hardwork and for honuring his letter.

“For the past 23 years on this throne, I have never witnessed these kinds of commitments we are experiencing under this present administration of Gov. Bello.

“The situation in Dekina is pathetic in terms of education, we are far behind in spite of being one of the oldest LGAs in Nigeria. We are very grateful to this government”, Obaje said.

He, therefore, appealed to the state government through the commissioner to consider their request, saying it would bring development to the area.

Acting Registrar, Heritage College of Education, Mr Paul Sule, who represented the president of the college, Pastor Tony Chukwudili, thanked the government for given them the needed attention.

He said that the monarch through the community had allocated some hectares of land to them as the school permanent site, but they needed a temporary site for immediate take off.

Sule said the Heritage College of Education was founded by Pastor Tony Chukwudili, with the headquarters at Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

