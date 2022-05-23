Kogi TSO holds stakeholder truce meeting, withdraws no-confidence on coordinator

Kogi state chapter of the Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO) has withdrawn its vote-of- no confidence vote passed on the state coordinator, Musa Asiru Bakare.

This, according to a statement issued by the director of media and publicity, Abdullahi Suleiman Otive, was after an extraordinary stakeholders’ unity meeting held at Omega Riverbank Hotel in Lokoja on Sunday.

According to the statement, the meeting was conducted by Bakare in order to look into many challenges facing the organisation in the state while charting the way forward for the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his presidential election.

It urged the executive members to recommit themselves to unity and togetherness as the foundation of TSO.

“Bakare reiterated confidence that Kogi TSO through her thorough sensitisation and mobilisation of delegates’ support for Asiwaju Tinubu will bring about his eventual victory.

“The meeting ended with a unanimous decision by the members in attendance who withdrew the vote-of-no-confidence recently passed on the state coordinator as a sign of forgiveness. The State executives also used the medium to apologise to the National Secretariat of TSO to look beyond the politics in the state chapter.

“We want to sincerely apologise to our national director-general, Hon. Aminu Suleiman, whose tireless efforts had brought TSO and the aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to this enviable height,” the statement read in part.

It read further, “Also, in attendance at the meeting were the three senatorial district coordinators; the state secretary; Dr. Haruna Omeiza Gbenga; the state woman leader, Hajiya Rekiya Tijani, and the other aggrieved executive members.”

