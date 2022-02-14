Kogi TSO’s stewardship meeting to assess performance so far – Coordinator

The coordinator, Kogi state chapter of Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO), Hon. Musa Asiru Bakare, has said the Stewardship Meeting of all the state, zonal executives and local government coordinators held in Lokoja at the weekend was to assess the level of performance so far.

This was contained in a statement issued by TSO’s director of media and publicity, Abdullahi Suleiman Otiwe.

Bakare, who stated this, appreciated the “relentless efforts of the entire state executive structure,” stressing that it was imperative in order to chart the way forward in view of the challenges facing the organisation in the state.

“We called upon you all as critical stakeholders in executive capacities of Kogi state chapter of TSO at your relevant levels in order to assess our performances and charting a way forward towards confronting our identifiable challenges.

“We no doubt as TSO in Kogi state gained the applauses of the national body of TSO and we are encouraged to do more even as we continue to encounter some teething challenges,” he said.

Also speaking, the secretary, Dr. Haruna Omeiza, who gave account of the secretariat, said: “I have been able to integrate all the 21 local government secretariats of TSO in Kogi running since my assumption of office with a robust engagement.”

On her part, the woman leader, Hajiya Rekiya Tijani, expressed satisfactions that Kogi women had been vigorously engaged in the mobilisation efforts of TSO in the state for the aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bakare encouraged every member of the organisation to be assured of the readiness of the national leadership of TSO led by the director-general, Hon. Aminu Suleiman, in giving support to the state when needed.

Highlight of the meeting was the presentation of letters of appointment to three newly appointed executive members including the position of state director of security.