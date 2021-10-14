Kogi: Tussle over traditional stool threatens Ebiya community’s peace

Elders in Ebiya community, Ajaokuta local government area of Kogi state, have appealed to the Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Dr Ado Ibrahim, to wade into the crisis rocking the selection of Idu of Ebiya stool before it degenerates to violence capable of tearing the community apart.



Chief Haruna Ahmed Osike, who made the appeal Wednesday in Lokoja while addressing newsmen on behalf of other elders, said to forestall any crises, the laid down procedure for the nomination and appointment of traditional stool of Idu of Ebiya should be followed in order to maintain peace and coexistence of the community and its people.



He said the affidavit deposed to by Momohjimoh Mamudu Akaba claiming to be the next occupant of the stool is a mere ruse that cannot stand. He said the seat of Idu of Ebiya in Ajaokuta local government area of Kogi state still vacant.



“I am a citizen of Ebiya town in Ajaokuta local government area of Kogi state. I have information relating to the development within my home town.



“The purported affidavit of next of kin deposed to at Area Court Grade II Ebiya, Ajaokuta LGA, dated 12th March, 2021 by describing himself as the Idu of Ebiya is false and misleading.

“Being an indigene of Ebiya community and to the best of my knowledge and believe, the seat of Idu of Ebiya in Ajaokuta LGA of Kogi state is still vacant and that was why we are countering the purported affidavit now in order to set the record straight.”

Osike noted that the counter affidavit which was addressed to the Ohinoyi of Ebira land Dr Ado Ibrahim , the Ohi of Eganyi, Alhaji Musa Achuja and the Commissioner for Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Salami Ozigi, was to draw the attention of the stakeholders for their prompt actions to avert impending crises that can destroy the peaceful coexistence of the people of Ebiya community.

“Ebiya is our community we cannot fold our arms while the community is gradually slipping into avoidable crises as a result of traditional stool tussle,” he said.