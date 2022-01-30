Kogi United secure NNL status

Management Of Kogi United Football Club of Lokoja has revealed that the soccer outfit will be playing in the Nigeria National League in the 2021/2022 Football Season.

Chairman of the Club Honourable Abdulmalik Isah Dolly made this known to sports journalist on Sunday after all arrangements have been positively concluded for the team to participate in the forthcoming New Season.

“Just as I pointed out few weeks ago that despite our drop from the Nigeria National League after that disappointing loss to Road Safety fc in Abuja three weeks ago that Kogi United will not play in the lower league (NLO),I’m happy to inform you that we have secured our NNL status.

“What this means is that we are back in the Nigeria National League (NNL) and will join other Campaigners to battle for the four (4) available ticket to the Nigeria Professional Football League when the 2021/2022 Season gets underway dhortly.

“We are leaving no stone unturned this season in our quest to ensure that we pick one of the four (4) available tickets to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).We have shown outright commitment to achieving this by contracting a top and experienced Coach,Folabi Ojekunle who has hit the ground running bringing in quality and experience players to bolster the team and strengthen its various department ahead of the New Season.We won’t disappoint our teaming supporters this time around,” he said.