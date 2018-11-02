Kogi varsity alumnus wins tourism scholarship in Scotland

A student from Kogi state has won the prestigious travel and tourism scholarship from a Scottish university.

An International Studies and History graduate from Kogi State University, Raphael Aguda, has been named as one of the 2018 Moffat Scholars at Glasgow Caledonian University, according to kogi reports.

The scholarships were established in 1998 through funding from the Moffat Charitable Trust, which was set up by the late James H Moffat and his wife, Dr Margie Moffat, founders of the international travel agent chain, AT Mays.

Aguda, who is doing a master’s degree in International Tourism and Event Management in Glasgow, said, “When I complete my studies, I intend to partner with the ministry of tourism in Nigeria, to explore untapped tourism sites and help establish some of those sites as a means of revenue for the country at large.

“I want my story to encourage young people in Nigeria to dream. They need to know that if you stay persistent, you will find amazing people like the Moffat team in Glasgow.”

The award was presented by Tom Campbell, managing director of Scotland’s iconic North Coast 500 touring route, who delivered the keynote address at this year’s Moffat Lecture and Awards.

