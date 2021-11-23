Kogi VCDP trains farmers on standard measures of farm products

The Kogi state IFAD Value Chain Development Programme (IFAD/VCDP), has trained farmers and other stakeholders on standard weight and measures for the benefit of farmers and buyers within the system.



Declaring the workshop open in Lokoja Tuesday, the state Programme Coordinator of IFAD/VCDP, Dr Stella Adejoh, urged participants to apply adequate weight and measure systems to ensure effective service delivery.

She noted that the training initiated by Kogi VCDP was part of its efforts to ensure that stakeholders were abreast with the latest practices in standard weight and measures.

She assured that she would ensure that both farmers and buyers have value for the products and money.

Dr Adejoh further stated that the participants were the value chain actors, operators and the regulatory bodies from the five benefitting local government areas such as Lokoja, Ajaokuta, Kabba/Bunu, Olamaboro and Ibaji.

Mr. Victor Eyika, VCDP Business Marketing Development Officer, demonstrated the use of weighing scale and advised participants to adhere strictly to the reading standard.

He stated that the strict adherence to the standard reading would avoid miscalculations and sharp practices that were inimical to the system.



Speaking on behalf of the farmers, Mr. Samuel Ochimana, thanked the state governor, Yahaya Bello, for supporting farmers to improve their productivities and assured of the commitment of farmers in boosting agricultural sector of the state.