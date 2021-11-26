Kogi VCDP trains farmers

Kogi state IFAD Value Chain Development Programme (IFAD/VCDP) has trained farmers and other stakeholders on standard weight and measures for the benefit of farmers and buyers within the system.



Declaring the workshop open in Lokoja on Friday, the state programme coordinator of IFAD/VCDP, Dr. Stella Adejoh, urged participants to apply adequate weight and measure systems to ensure effective service delivery.

She said the training was part of its efforts to ensure that stakeholders were abreast with the latest practices in standard weight and measures, assuring that she would ensure that both farmers and buyers had value for the products and money.



Adejoh added that the participants were the value chain actors, operators and the regulatory bodies from the five benefitting local government areas such as Lokoja, Ajaokuta, Kabba/Bunu, Olamaboro and Ibaji.

On his part, Mr. Victor Eyika, VCDP business marketing development officer, who demonstrated the use of a weighing scale, advised participants to adhere strictly to the reading standard.

Speaking on behalf of the farmers, Mr. Samuel Ochimana thanked Governor Yahaya Bello for supporting farmers to improve their productivity and assured of the commitment of farmers in boosting agriculture in the state.