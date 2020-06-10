Kogi West: Adeyemi floors Dino at Tribunal

The Kogi State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Abuja, Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress, who garnered 88,373 votes as the winner of the poll.

According to the electoral body, Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress defeated Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party who polled 62,133.

In the petition, Melaye was challenging the victory of Senator Smart Adeyemi, at the November 2019 by-election.

But while delivering judgment on the petition, the three-man panel led by Justice Isa Sambo unanimously affirmed Adeyemi’s election as the winner in the disputed poll.

The tribunal held further that Melaye’s suit was lacking in merit.

According to Justice Isa Sambo-led tribunal, the petitioner failed to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt.

The three judges of the tribunal in a unanimous ruling affirmed that the petitioners’ witnesses failed to substantiate their claims in the petition to warrant granting Melaye his prayers.

It held that the evidence of the witnesses called by the petitioners was discredited during cross-examination and turned out to be “worthless, unreliable and unmerited statement”, and as such could not be relied on

They also held that the Dino Melaye failed to prove non-compliance with the standard of electoral acts in the election.

The tribunal said all the 71 witnesses called by the petitioners contracted themselves during cross-examinations and made a “worthless, unreliable and unmerited statement” that cannot be relied on.

The court also rejected the videos and other documents presented by the Petitioner during the final written addresses, because they were not pleaded uring proceedings.

The Tribunal subsequently dismissed Melaye’s petition and upheld Senator Smart Adeyemi as duly and lawfully elected in the Kogi West Senate election.

Reacting to the development, Dino Melaye said: “I never expected Justice at this level. But we shall laugh last.”

He confirmed that he will seek redress at the Court of Appeal.

Dino Melaye, however, urged his supporters to stay away from violence and remain happy as he believed “justice” will be achieved.