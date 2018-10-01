Kogi West: Buhari/Osinbajo Support Group endorses Akanle for Senate

Contrary to the criticisms from the opposition, Kogi West Senatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Williams Toyin Akanle, has declared that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has acquitted itself creditably in turning the country’s ailing economy around.

At an award dinner organised in his honour by members of the the Muhammadu Buhari/Yemi Osinbajo Nationwide Supporters Group in Abuja at the weekend, Dr Akanle urged Nigerians to speak the truth and desist from baseless criticisms which would lead the country to nowhere.

Akanle, a former Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) said he had no regrets being a member of the Muhammadu Buhari/Yemi Osinbajo Nationwide Supporters Group which began to campaign for the president in 2014 prior to his ascension to office.

According to the senatorial aspirant, he had been an ardent follower of Buhari since 1983 as a journalist when Buhari became the head of state and had admired his leadership style and his patriotic zeal to turn the fortunes of the country around.

He urged the Danjuma Umar led campaign organisation to continue with its work of promoting the ideals of the Buhari administration, pointing out that the president’s second coming would consolidate on the good foundation he has already laid for the country.

“I did not make a mistake by joining an organization like this or supporting Buhari.

Mr President have don exceedingly well.

If every Nigeria will want to say it as it is, the president has done well.

“To you, (Buhari/Osinbajo Nationwide Supporters Group), don’t be discouraged, don’t let anybody intimidate you, continue with the good work you are doing.” Earlier before giving the award of recognition to Akanle and endorsing his senatorial ambition, the national coordinator, Muhammadu Buhari/ Yemi Osinbajo Nationwide Supporters Group, Alhaji Danjuma Umar, described the Kogi West Senatorial aspirant as the foremost committed member of the group

