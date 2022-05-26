Kogi West PDP: Teejay woos Dino Melaye, others after victory

The Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Kogi West senatorial district, Hon. Teejay Yusuf, has asked for the support of his opponents at the just concluded primary election in Kogi state ahead of the general elections.

Hon. Yusuf defeated former Senator Dino Melaye, Hon. Sam Aro and Otunba Adeniyi Olayemi, at the said election.

But in a statement he personally signed Thursday in Abuja, the serving House of Representative member described his victory as a victory for all.

Yusuf said: “More importantly, I wish to sincerely appreciate and thank my fellow contestants; Senator Dino Melaye, Hon. Sam Aro and Otunba Adeniyi Olayemi, for not only participparticipate in the primaries but also contributing their respective quotas in showcasing PDP as the only national political party, and deepening the democratic ethos and credentials of our great party. My dear brothers, let me state that Today’s Primaries and the final outcome is victory for us all! We all are winners!

“Conscious of our firm resolve and commitment by every party faithful to not only RESCUE and REBUILD Nigeria (and our dear State) from the rudderless, confused and heartless APC led government that has enthroned grave economic hardship, economic squalor and unimaginable poverty on the citizenry, requires the commitment and sacrifices of ALL of us.

“As we prepare towards the February 2023 general elections, I will not only reach out but also seek the collaboration and synergy of my fellow contestants and other party faithful to flush out the APC. No man can do it alone…it requires the individual input and efforts of us ALL. That we have to, and must do.

“As we look forward to the successful conduct of our party’s Special National Convention this weekend in Abuja, I implore us all to maintain true spirit of brotherhood and family relationship in all we do. As members of the same big, happy family, I plead that in our individual and respective campaigns, we exhibit proper decorum, eschew bickerings and unnecessary propaganda.

“Finally, I pray that our great party, shall continue to attract positive comments and massive endorsement from Nigerians across the country, such that the PDP will coast to victory in February 2023.”

The lawmaker also thanked the leadership, national and state of PDP and the Primaries Election Committee for coordinating and conducting a transparent, free, fair and credible exercise.

“I appreciate Leaders, Elders, stakeholders and party faithful for bringing to fore, once again, the virtues and ideals of the PDP as a truly progressive, ethical, disciplined party, that is driven by nation building and national development.”

