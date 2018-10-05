Kogi West Senatorial APC primary was a sham – Akanle

Dr. Willams Toyin Akanle Campaign Organization (TACO) for Kogi West Senatorial district has rejected in its entirety the result of the outcome of the Kogi West senatorial district primary election held on Wednesday in Kabba.

The Campaign Organisation described the exercise as a sham and a disgrace to democracy.

In a statement signed by Dayo Akanmode, Director General of the organization said it has in the past few weeks inundated the national secretariat of the APC and the general public of the grand plan to impose a preferred candidate on the district.

The organization said part of the scheme to rig the primaries yesterday began when the venue of the primaries was changed without informing the aspirants and delegates.

According to the statement, the tactical delay to begin accreditation at midnight with different accreditation venue as earlier announced was another move made to rig the poll.

“We equally make bold to say that the state government officials hijacked the whole process as they dictated what they wanted and how they wanted it.

It should be noted that the commissioner of finance served as the agent of the preferred candidate while other government officials wrote the names of selected delegates to favour the preferred candidate.

“We make bold to state that the plan to begin the election by 3:00am, when all the aspirants agreed to a shift of the election to Thursday owing to delayed commencement and inconsistencies surrounding the poll, only for result to be announced beats our imagination.

“It should also be noted that as at the time the voting commenced, many of the delegates had left.

“That Dr. Toyin Akanle and other aspirants were locked out of the the supposed venue of the primaries for over twenty minutes when information leaked that the exercise was holding at another discovered venue signals that the plan to rig the poll for governor’s preferred candidate became manifest.

“Even the nefarious and satanic activities of the electoral committee working in consonant with government officials became known to other aspirants who raised objection and called for a stoppage and postponement, the Abracadabra that followed with a declared result was more than the eyes could see and understand.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.