Kogi workers give 12- day ultimatum over minimum wage

March 10, 2021 Oyibo Salihu News 0



 

The Organised in state  Wednesday gave  the state government twelve  days ultimatum to implement the N30,000 minimum wage or the unions  will begin an indefinite strike action capable of paralysing commercial activities in the state.

Nigeria Congress, (), and the Trade Union Congress, (TUC), stated this in a while presenting their letter to the speaker, state House of Assembly on the of the National Minimum Wage from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent legislative list.

The state chairman , Comrade Onuh Edoka, spoke on behalf of th workers  said since the state government set up a 17- man committee in 2019, nothing has been heard from them.

While lamenting that   workers are suffering in the state due to the unfriendly economic condition of the country, the boss accused some cabinet members of the state government of trying to give Governor a bad name.

He said: “The committee headed by the SSG in 2020 hide under the guise of coronavirus not to submit its report to the governor. Up till now, nothing has been held from them. Let the committee members come together and present the report of on the of the new minimum wage to the governor.

“No cabinet member should deceive Governor Bello so they will not submit their report. The governor is aiming for something higher, and this could be a panacea to his political ambition.

“We therefore want to plead with you, distinguished speaker, to use your good office to prevail on the committee set by the state government on the of the N30,000.00 New Minimum Wage in to expedite action on her works in record time, so as to guarantee industrial harmony  and further strengthen peace in the state,” he appealed.

Edoka and his team were received by the Clerk of the House, Ibrahim Amoka, on behalf of the speaker,  called for an end to percentage salary at the  local government level.
He noted that local government workers are collecting 40 percent salary adding   that, live is becoming unbearable for them in the state.

He said, “Local government workers are looking older than their state colleagues. They are receiving 40 percent salary. Mr speaker, any political appointee that want local government workers to be paid 40 percent should also be paid 40 percent so they will use their money to develop the state. If this is done, it will make them feel the pains local government workers are passing through.

“The issue of percentage payment of salary to employees at the local government level needed urgent attention of the honourable house to mitigate the effect of the hardships steering the workers at that level in the face.

“Life indeed has become unbearable for an average Kogi worker because of the quantum of the current N18,000= National Minimum Wage being paid in the state vis-à-vis its us.”

No tags for this post.

Sign Up Now

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*