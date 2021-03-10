Kogi workers give 12- day ultimatum over minimum wage





The Organised Labour in Kogi state Wednesday gave the state government twelve days ultimatum to implement the N30,000 minimum wage or the unions will begin an indefinite strike action capable of paralysing commercial activities in the state.

Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC), and the Trade Union Congress, (TUC), stated this in a peaceful protest while presenting their letter to the speaker, Kogi state House of Assembly on the transfer of the National Minimum Wage from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent legislative list.

The Kogi state chairman NLC, Comrade Onuh Edoka, who spoke on behalf of th workers said since the state government set up a 17- man committee in 2019, nothing has been heard from them.

While lamenting that Kogi workers are suffering in the state due to the unfriendly economic condition of the country, the NLC boss accused some cabinet members of the state government of trying to give Governor Yahaya Bello a bad name.

He said: “The committee headed by the SSG in 2020 hide under the guise of coronavirus not to submit its report to the governor. Up till now, nothing has been held from them. Let the committee members come together and present the report of on the implementation of the new minimum wage to the governor.

“No cabinet member should deceive Governor Bello so they will not submit their report. The governor is aiming for something higher, and this could be a panacea to his political ambition.

“We therefore want to plead with you, distinguished speaker, to use your good office to prevail on the committee set by the state government on the implementation of the N30,000.00 New Minimum Wage in Kogi state to expedite action on her works in record time, so as to guarantee industrial harmony and further strengthen peace in the state,” he appealed.

Edoka and his team who were received by the Clerk of the House, Ibrahim Amoka, on behalf of the speaker, called for an end to percentage salary at the local government level.

He noted that local government workers are collecting 40 percent salary adding that, live is becoming unbearable for them in the state.

He said, “Local government workers are looking older than their state colleagues. They are receiving 40 percent salary. Mr speaker, any political appointee that want local government workers to be paid 40 percent should also be paid 40 percent so they will use their money to develop the state. If this is done, it will make them feel the pains local government workers are passing through.

“The issue of percentage payment of salary to employees at the local government level needed urgent attention of the honourable house to mitigate the effect of the hardships steering the workers at that level in the face.

“Life indeed has become unbearable for an average Kogi worker because of the quantum of the current N18,000= National Minimum Wage being paid in the state vis-à-vis its us.”

Share this: Print

No tags for this post.