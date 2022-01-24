Kogi workers move to embark on strike over minimum wage

The organised labour in Kogi state said it has adequately mobilised its members for an indefinite strike over non implementation of the minimum wage as well as the national protest against the planned increase in petroleum products slated for Thursday 27, January, 2022.

The Kogi state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Onuh Edoka, who stated this while speaking at the State Executive Council meeting (SEC) of the NLC in Lokoja , said all affiliates of the NLC in the state have given their commitment to fully mobilise their members for the two events.

He said by the mandate of NLC affiliates, Kogi state government will by Tuesday, 25th of January, 2022 served a 14-day ultimatum to resolve all contentious issues or face an indefinite strike action by the labour unions.

He noted that despite the co-operation and understanding of Kogi workers to the government, the state government has continued to handle the welfare of workers lackadaisically.

The union leader said Kogi government set up a minimum wage committee in February, 2020 with a mandate to turn in their report within four weeks, but two years after, there has been no report and minimum wage implementation remains stalled.

The organised labour said the present administration of Governor Yahaya Bello has not added any value to Kogi workers since inception, stressing that there has been no annual increment for workers and no cash backing of promotions.

Comrade Edoka said the organised labour has also put forward the immediate stoppage of percentage salaries paid to local government workers and primary school teachers.

He apologised to Kogi workers for the delay in taking actions on the issues affecting them,

noting that the leadership of the organised labour in the state believed that they could use diplomacy and other peaceful means to make government see reasons in attending to all welfare issues affecting workers.

He stated that since government has failed to do the needful all these years and the national headquarters of the NLC has given directive that workers in the states where minimum wage has not been implemented should proceed on indefinite strike, Kogi NLC has no option than to key into the directive of the national body of the union.

He urged workers in the state to remain law-abiding and await further directive from the leadership of the NLC.