Kogi’s Yahaya Bello bags Governor of the Year Award

The Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello has been nominated for the the award of ‘Governor of the Year’ by a high profile online news platform, Politics Today as part of activities marking its second anniversary.

Bello, the assessment committee explained, became eligible for the prestigious award having scaled all the strict standards of excellence laid by the management of the media organisation.

According to the publisher of the premier political news and current affairs portal, Nasir Dambatta, the assessment committee found Governor Bello worthy of the Governor of the Year 2021 Award after taking careful stock of his performance index since becoming hovernor and for being the new face of generational power shift on the Nigerian democratic space.

“This distinguished award is in recognition of the governor’s outstanding caurage, patriotism in upholding the highest values of integrity and democratic ethics,” Dambatta said.

Last week, the politics and current affairs online portal also honoured Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger), with “Lawmaker of the Year Award” for emerging the best of top 10 Senators with the highest Bills in the 9th Senate .