KOICA signs $10.41m project with UBEC, relocates to Asokoro

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), a government agency of the Republic of Korea responsible for grant aid and technical cooperation, Tuesday, signed a 10.41 million dollars project with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) to improve multimedia learning environment and teaching capacity building for Nigeria public primary and Junior Secondary Schools

KOICA also moved its office from Maitama to Asokoro, Abuja, Nigeria on 22nd September, 2021.

The office held an official opening ceremony to celebrate the relocation. During the ceremony, the KOICA Vice President Song Woong YEOB, who is on a 3-day visit from Seoul to the Country Office, said that the move stems from the phenomenal growth at the KOICA Nigeria Office, as well as the need to be better repositioned for continuous quality service delivery.

The KOICA Country Director, Woochan Chang, remarked that the move represents another significant milestone for the Office. He said that the new facility will provide the KOICA team with the much-needed space to accommodate its expansion in Nigeria. Mr. Chang informed that in the last quarter, the Office added two (2) major multi-million-dollar projects to its portfolio.

“This morning, the Office signed a USD 10.41 Million project with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) to improve Multimedia Learning Environment and Teaching Capacity Building for Nigeria Public Primary and Junior Secondary Schools (yr. 2021-2025). Also, in August the Office officially agreed to support the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy (FMCDE) with a USD 13 Million project for Building Foundation towards Digital Government in Nigeria (yr. 2021-2026),” he said.

Representatives of National, and International Organizations present at the event congratulated the Office for the new development which will undoubtedly strengthen the Offices’ ironclad commitment for the sustainable development and growth of Nigeria. The ceremony concluded with the Office facility tour.

Present at the event were; Ahmid Bobboyi (Executive Secretary UBEC), Ulla Elisabeth Mueller (Country Rep., UNFPA), TUjani Mohammed (Deputy Rep., BMGF), Mr. Lealem Berhanu Dinku (Deputy Resident Rep., UNDP), Yakubu Abdullahi and Fatima Sheji (Assistant Director and Principal Planning Officer; Ministry of Budget and National Planning), Pamela Mbanefo and Comrade David Gyaube (Principal and Headteacher NKMS), Rabiu Adamu (President, SKICAN), Princess Tiwalade Fapohunda (Vice President, SKICAN).