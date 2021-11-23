KOICA to replicate $8m Nigeria e-Government training centre in Cameroon

The Korean government through its Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has revealed plans to replicate the Nigeria e-Government Training Centre in Cameroon at $8 million.

Speaking at the KOICA Cameroon team visitation to the e-Government Training Centre in Abuja, Korean Ambassador to Nigeria Kim Young-Chae said, “as you know Korea is the most developed country in ICT, telecom sectors and e-government.

“Korea, Nigeria and Cameroon will build common interest, common understanding and common network to help each other. Our government want to share our development experience on ICT, e-government etc.”

He added that, Korea have had “very strong relations with Nigeria in the last 10 years in enhancing her education and digital economy ” and want to extend its bilateral relationship to neighbouring countries.

“Nigeria neighbouring countries are very important too because it’s good for the country and her people,” he said.

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy Bitrus Bako Nabasu stated that the e- government implementation has benefitted Nigeria in several ways.

“Such benefits include cost saving efficiency in service delivery, enhanced transparency and accountability, improved public administration, growth of ICT sector, provision of employment opportunities and improved economic development.It is also laying a solid foundation for the growth and development of our digital economy.”

According to the PS, not less than 2,000 participants have graduated from 10 batches of both executive and professional courses held at the centre.

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) country director Cameroun Gyuhong Lee said that, KOICA like to deliver its knowledge to Nigeria and Cameroon.

“Since Nigeria has successfully implemented the first phase, we asked Cameroon to come and study that of Nigeria since they have similar culture.

We are planning to spend $8m on e-government project in Cameroon like that of Nigeria,” he said.

Inspector General, Cameroon Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms Tabod Jacqueline noted that, “This experience sharing mission will enable the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms to create a similar e-government training centre. We have come here to learn the successful implementation of the this project, to understand the challenges connected to its management and the solutions provided,” she said.

