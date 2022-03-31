Kokumo replaces Egbunike as DIG FCID

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has ordered the posting of DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, to Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) as the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the department.

Kokumo’s appointment followed the death in office of DIG Joseph Egbunike, who was in charge of the department, on March 8, 2022.

Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a press statement Thursday in Abuja, said DIG Kokumo, was appointed to the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1988.

“He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, and a Master’s Degree in Sociology with a specialty in Criminology from the University of Lagos.

“He has attended several specialized and strategic courses within and outside Nigeria including the Forensic Science and Application of Forensic and DNA Skills Course at the University of Benin.

“He was equally a member of Senior Executive Course 41, 2019, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Plateau state,” the statement read.

According to the Spokesperson, “He has equally served in various operational, investigative and administrative capacities within the Force, some of which include Commanding Officer, 16 Police Mobile Force, Abeokuta; Deputy Commissioner of Police, General Investigations, FCID; Commissioner of Police in both Edo and Osun State Commands, and Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Federal Operations, and the Zone 2 Command, Lagos.

“Until his recent posting, he was the DIG in charge of the Department of Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja.”

Adejobi further stated that the posting was with immediate effect.