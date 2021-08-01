In Lagos, Koleosho congratulates Okeowo, other newly sworn-in LG Chairmen



Hon. Nurudeen Olatubosun Koleosho has congratulated the newly sworn-in Ifelodun LCDA chairman, Hon. Femi Okeowo, and his vice- chairman, Hon. Lateef Ojora, on their victory at the Lagos State local government polls.

Koleosho who was a leading aspirant during the primaries in Ifelodun LCDA, remarked that the victory of Okeowo, should be seen as a victory for the whole party and its faithful members.

While reaffirming his unalloyed commitment and loyalty to the party and its leadership, Koleosho, advised the new Ifelodun LCDA boss, as well as, other new council bosses to be magnanimous in victory.



“I congratulate our new Ifelodun LCDA boss, Hon. Femi Okeowo. I pray that God grant him good health and wisdom in the onerous task to take our local government to the next level in terms of development.

“I believe him and other elected council bosses would make their administrations, all inclusive, for the benefits of all the people.

” Let me also reasure my party leaders of my continued commitment and loyalty at all the times,” the highly regarded politician cum successful businessman stated.

