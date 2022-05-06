Kontagora APC endorses Sani Bello for Senate

The executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kontagora local government area of Niger state and all its ward leaders have endorsed the state governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, to contest the Niger north senatorial seat in 2023 elections.

The endorsement was announced at a brief ceremony Thursday at Government Lodge, Kontagora.

Blueprint learnt that all the 378 executive members of APC from all the wards in Kontagora local government area were in attendance.

While addressing party members and loyalists, the Kontagora APC chairman, Alhaji. Adamu Kawo, described Governor Bello as a competent and worthy son to represent zone C at the National Assembly.

He said: “I want to assure the governor of the support of the entire executive and members of the APC in Kontagora local government area as well as other local government areas within the zone”.

While appreciating the gesture from the APC stalwarts, Governor Bello assured the people of Niger north that he will not disappointed them, adding that, “I will uphold always the confidence reposed in me if elected. I will use my wealth of experience from the executive arm to initiate bills that would attract capital projects to the zone and the state in general. I will also ensure that road contracts awarded by the federal government but yet to be founded are given attention.”

He stated that Niger North Senatorial zone has challenges especially when it comes to federal roads, adding that the state had to continue to discuss with the federal government so that most of the contracts that have been awarded and have not been funded can get attention.

He described the endorsement as a clarion call to serve the people at the Senate.

Also in their various remarks, the APC chairman, Tungan Wawa Ward, Lawal Madangiyan and Hajiya Sa’adatu Bokane, commended the governor for his leadership style and for ensuring fairness and justice in the party as a leader.

