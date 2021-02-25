Korea Republic, Ministry of Budget sensitise Nigerians on scholarship program

The Republic of Korea, through Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) (which is its agency responsible for the administration of grant aid and technical cooperation), in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning, has organised a webinar on 2021 Scholarship for Master’s Degree in leading Korean Universities.

During the workshop held Thursday in Abuja, with attendance from 93 government officials, drawn from relevant Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs), KOICA Nigeria Office introduced the Master’s Degree program, unveiled 15 available courses for this year, provided application procedure, requirements and guidelines as well as shared experiences of past alumni.

The session exposed the participants to the dynamism of Korea towards its rapid development and shared Korea’s unique development experience.

During his presentation, the Country Director of KOICA Nigeria office, Mr. Woochan Chang, informed that, yearly, the office organises a physical introductory session to disseminate information on the scholarship program to various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) across the country.

He said that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic the session was held virtually, adding that the session provides the much-needed platform for interaction between prospective applicants and the office, thereby attracting relevant and qualified applicants.

Also, Chang informed that the interaction avails the opportunity for the participants to ask for clarification, which builds their confidence to apply for the scholarship.

He added that the scholarship program is an integral part of KOICA’s support for the promotion of Human Resources Development (HRD) of partner countries such as Nigeria.

Chang said that the program aims to share unique development experiences, which Korea gained in the process of its rapid socio-economic advancements, thus sharpening the skills and knowledge of government officials in core development areas that will engender sustainable socio-economic advancement in Nigeria.

“KOICA hopes that Nigerian government officials, who can partake in the KOICA Scholarship Program, would gain professional and systematic knowledge that will play a key role in Nigeria’s development in the long run,” he said.

The Deputy Director of International Cooperation Department, Mr. Fatuyi Oluseyi, and Principal Officer Fatima Sheji, represented the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.

The workshop finished with useful key points for government officials to prepare themselves before applying for the program.

