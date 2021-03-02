Koroduma community must be captured in INEC’s new polling units – Leader

The newly elected president of Koroduma Progressive Forum (KPF) also known as One Man Village, Femi Olorunsola, has assured that the community would be captured by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during his tenure.

Olorunsola made the pledge in his acceptance speech after being elected alongside other executive members of the forum weekend.

Speaking on behalf of the new executive, Olorunsola said; “It is disheartening to see members of our community trekking a long distance on election days to perform their civic duty because there is no single polling booth in the whole of Koroduma.

“I promise to work with fellow exco members to ensure that we put pressure on INEC to do the needful by capturing the community in the ongoing delineation exercise.”

Members of the executive elected during the election include: James Ola-Onyi, who was elected vice-president; Denis Emuekevwo as secretary-general; and Emmanuel Copi Iriogbe as the public relations officer.

Others are: Fredaline Anyor who emerged as the treasurer; Johnson Terngu-Mile, who was elected as povost/welfare officer; and Seye Adeniran, who is the forum’s financial secretary.

The chairman of the electoral committee, Chidiebere Iwu, charged the elected officers to see their election as a call to duty and fixed the formal inauguration of the executive for Saturday.