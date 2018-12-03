KOWA party faults Atiku on sale of NNPC

Presidential candidate of the Kowa Party (KP), Dr Sina Fagbenro Byron has said the reported intention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to sell the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) if he becomes president is a wrong one.

According to Fagbenro who acknowledged that the concerns of Atiku were quite genuine but maintained that he as a president of the country would prefer to see the PIB bill passed as soon as possible to improve transparency in the sector generally

Reacting to Atiku’s pronouncement, while speaking to journalists on national issues at the weekend, Fagbenro Byron said even though reform of the Oil sector interest management is overdue as a result of challenges of accountability, control and efficiency confronting the NNPC, however noted that the ex VP should not have concluded on his own about selling the NNPC without subjecting that decision to wider consultations, both formal and informal.

Byron further stated that views from the legislative arm of government is pertinent to the sale of such crucial institution taking into account that the NNPC is Nigeria’s commonwealth.

“So the people through their representatives must have a say and a public hearing organized by the National Assembly would probably help ensure inclusive decision making and this is the beginning of transparency.

He reminded Atiku that privatization programs were also a conduit for grand corruption and may lead to further impoverishment of Nigerians if carried out at a whim and without sufficient thinking through.

