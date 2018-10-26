KOWA Party lists conditions to enlist in coalition (4) By Emeka Nze Abuja

Presidential candidate of the KOWA Party, Dr Shina Fagbenro has
declared that any coalition between his party and other political
parties can only be with a view to change the present government and
improve governance for a better Nigeria.
Fagbenro also stated that such coalition would begin a process to
establish an all inclusive government that will prioritise and ensure
political stability, economic prosperity and social harmony as well as
efficiency I’m service delivery.
At a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the KOWA party standard
bearer said that his party was open to discuss coalition with any
party that demonstrated similar intentions without being judgemental
or condemnatory of others adding that his party believes that those
who are prepared to save the country would not be preoccupied with
judging her.
While further streamlining the party’s conditions for enlisting in a
coalition, Fagbenro said “the terms of the coalition have to be clear
and unambiguous and its mode of decision taking inclusive and fair.”
He stated that his party had prior to the conclusions of primaries
were in talks with coalition of Presidential Aspirants Coming Together
(PACT), adding his party had withdrawn from the coalition because it
did meet the conditions of clarity of purpose and decision making
process.
According to the presidential hopeful, his party withdrew because “we
felt it was premature for PACT to seek to choose a consensus candidate
while some members were yet to have party affiliation and primary
elections were yet to be concluded.”
Be the first to comment