KOWA Party lists conditions to enlist in coalition (4) By Emeka Nze Abuja

Presidential candidate of the KOWA Party, Dr Shina Fagbenro has

declared that any coalition between his party and other political

parties can only be with a view to change the present government and

improve governance for a better Nigeria.

Fagbenro also stated that such coalition would begin a process to

establish an all inclusive government that will prioritise and ensure

political stability, economic prosperity and social harmony as well as

efficiency I’m service delivery.

At a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the KOWA party standard

bearer said that his party was open to discuss coalition with any

party that demonstrated similar intentions without being judgemental

or condemnatory of others adding that his party believes that those

who are prepared to save the country would not be preoccupied with

judging her.

While further streamlining the party’s conditions for enlisting in a

coalition, Fagbenro said “the terms of the coalition have to be clear

and unambiguous and its mode of decision taking inclusive and fair.”

He stated that his party had prior to the conclusions of primaries

were in talks with coalition of Presidential Aspirants Coming Together

(PACT), adding his party had withdrawn from the coalition because it

did meet the conditions of clarity of purpose and decision making

process.

According to the presidential hopeful, his party withdrew because “we

felt it was premature for PACT to seek to choose a consensus candidate

while some members were yet to have party affiliation and primary

elections were yet to be concluded.”