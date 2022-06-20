KSH Foundation set to reveal fellows of ‘Every girl’ ICT programme

The Khalil Suleiman Halilu (KSH) Foundation said it is set to reveal fellows of its debut program ”EveryGirl” in the second phase of the program, after weeks of virtual tutoring and training for over 50 girls on ICT across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

”EveryGirl” is a program that seeks to encourage early involvement of girls in technology by exposing them to opportunities.

In a statement made available Sunday in Abuja by the KSH Foundation Project Lead, Augustina Okpechi, the founder, Mr. Khalil Halilu said “bridging the gender gap in the technology space and encouraging the involvement of underserved communities by providing leverage is important in building a more holistic country with equal levels of opportunities irrespective of location”.

According to the statement, during the first phase of the program, girls were nominated with the collaboration of a network of highly respected individuals and institution and tutored on the intricacies of technology like programming and coding, customer validation, business model canva, and software development in addition to self development courses like self-confidence and self-esteem, communication, productivity, mental health, money health, sexual health and careers in IT through pre-recorded classes and Live sessions with tutors.

The statement explained further that due to the lack of internet facilities and other amenities relevant to aid learning in most of the communities, the foundation partnered with technological hubs in the country, the likes of Aspilos Foundation for Abocoders Kaduna and Abocoders Abeokuta, Startup Kano, and FemCode Africa which served as homes for some of the girls during the course of the training while the outliers took their courses from home.

”This exposed the girls to possibilities afforded by technology in education as many had the opportunity to learn and interact with their tutors virtually. “Lessons from the virtual session were met with much enthusiasm and admiration for technology” the statement said.

”To further provide the girls with another layer of experience, from the pool of girls in its first phase, the foundation has selected 8 girls who will be referred to as fellows of the EveryGirl to take part in the second phase of the program, a 4-day physical session which will run from June 30th through to July 3rd.

”To be selected, the girls were made to put on their thinking caps and submit applications on budding technological or business ideas in order to become fellows of the EveryGirl program. This is to foster the development of entrepreneurial spirit and innovative thinking in the girl child,” it added.

The statement explained that the second phase consists of physical activities well-curated to give the fellows real-life experience on the adventures of technology in different sectors, adding that visits would be made to organizations in sectors like Healthcare, law, Agriculture, Entertainment, and lifestyle.

”These visits would include informative sessions provided by industry leaders in those organizations and a feel of the capital of the nation through a range of fun activities, to expose them to the latest technology in the industry.

”To crown the project, fellows would also be provided with technical assistance -laptops and be paired with mentors, all to aid further learning. With the hope to further open the fellows to support from other organizations and individuals, each of them will be opportune to pitch their ideas to a host of audiences,” the statement noted.

