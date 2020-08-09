KTC old boys present furniture to alma mater

Former students of Katsina Teachers College, under the aegis of Old Boys Association are to present 531 new set of furniture to Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state as their contribution to the development of the school.

Secretary, Class of 1979 graduates, Alhaji Kabir Lawal Ruma, stated this Sunday in Kaduna in preparation for the official presentation of the furniture sets scheduled for Tuesday in Katsina.

Ruma stated that the 531 sets of new furniture once handed over to the school, would provide 1,581 seats to the students of the college, adding that the Class of 1979 graduates had equally repaired 334 seats, which would cater for over 1,000 students.

The secretary said before this development, the set of 1979 had constructed a block of two classrooms and provided library materials to the college.

He commended Governor Masari for spending over N300 million on the construction of over 41 classrooms, general rehabilitation and supply of instructional materials to the college.

Ruma advised old boys to complement government’s efforts towards providing conducive learning environment in the country, adding that government alone cannot provide all the necessary teaching and learning requirements without the assistance of the stakeholders.

Katsina Teachers College, built in 1921, is the oldest institution of higher learning in Northern Nigeria.

It produced prominent Nigerians such as ex- Nigerian Prime Minister, Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the first Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto and the first Governor of Northern Nigeria, Sir Kashim Ibrahim, as well as the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

