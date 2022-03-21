KTHA: Bill for violence against persons and prohibition passes 2nd reading

A bill for violence against persons and prohibition has passed second reading at the Katsina State House of Assembly (KTHA).

The bill seeks to domesticate in Katsina the violence against persons (Prohibition) Act enacted in May 2015 by the National Assembly.

Sponsor of the bill and Deputy Speaker of the KTHA, Hon Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki, said the bill if passed into law would guarantee the elimination of violence against all persons in the state and also provide protection and remedies for victims as well prescribe punishment for offenders.

Hon Tafoki stated that various states have domesticated the bill across the country and Katsina state should not be an exception.

The Deputy Speaker said it would be the first law to redefine and expand the meaning of rape to include oral and anal sex.

The House mandated its ad-hoc committee chaired by the House Leader to conduct public hearing on the bill and report back accordingly.