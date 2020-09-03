Kaduna LG suspends Almajiri system over boat mishap

Following the death of eight Almajirai in a boat mishap in Kubau local government area of Kaduna state, the council has suspended any almajirai activity including child labour and exploitation of under age.

Chairman of Kubau local government council, Alhaji Sabo Aminu Anchau, told Journalists on Thursday that the action was necessary in order to arrest the exploitation of children in the name of almajirai scholarship.

He said some Quranic teachers have developed the habit of admitting more than 100 pupils in a school and forcing them to work in their farms.

“Last farming season, the council lost eight children almajiris in the Gilmor River. The teacher took the children to work for him at his farm across the river, on their way back, they entered a canoe to cross the river.

“When the boat got to the middle of the river its engine went off and the children were left to the current of the river, some of the children (Almajiris) observed that the boat may capsize; therefore, they jumped into the river unfortunately eight of them drowned and died.

Anchau said the activities of almajirai teachers has constituted a serious challenge to the Counci’s effort to provide basic education to all under age, noting that the council was working with Kaduna state government and other key stakeholders to ameliorate the challenge.

“We are not banning Quranic education or learning but we are trying to make it more effective and decent so that it will be more beneficial to younger ones. There were about 265 schools across the local government and major threat was child abuse, child labour and other exploitations. Prior to the coming of this administration, most pupils in primary schools including my children were sitting under the tree or on a floor to take lessons.

“In the realistion of this poor learning environment, the council embarked on the construction of classrooms and fencing of so many schools across the local government area. The council recently distributed over 650 chairs to some primary schools in the local government and involved communities in running the schools as parents teachers.”