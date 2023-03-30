Kuda Bank suffers another major glitch on system

Many customers of Kuda Bank were on Wednesday thrown into panic mode as people with money in their accounts were seeing zero balances.

This came as the digital bank suffers another major glitch, which makes transactions on the app impossible as of the time of filing this report.

Many furious customers of Kuda are bombarbing its twitter handle of the bank with complaints of their accounts being emptied. The bank has, however, acknowledged the glitch, saying it is working to fix it.

Aside from the customers seeing their account balances as zero, Kuda said the glitch has affected transfers, card payments, airtime and data purchases, and bill payments.

In a message sent to its customers on Wednesday, Kuda Bank said it was having a service downtime

“We currently have a general service downtime affecting transfers, card payments, airtime and data purchases, and bill payments. While we work to fix downtime quickly, you won’t be able to make transactions on the app or use your Kuda Visa card if you own one.”

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience this week’s downtimes must have caused you. We’re doing our best to find a permanent solution soon.

