Kudos, knocks as Okowa doubles Super Eagles cash promise to $50, 000

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa on Wednesday, redeemed his pledge of $25, 000 dollars per goal scored by the Super Eagles in their African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.

The match, which took place at the weekend in Johannesburg, South Africa ended 1-1 with the Super Eagles qualifying for the championship billed to hold in Cameroon in 2019.

At a state banquet held in honour of the Super Eagles at Government House, Asaba, Governor Okowa disclosed that though, the match ended 1-1, he saw the Super Eagles scoring more than one goal.

Blueprint reports that Okowo had promised to dole out $25, 000 and later doubled it amidst allegations that the various clubs in Delta state are neck deep in financial struggles.

One of them, Warri Wolves which use to be in the top flight, Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), have since mettled into the lower league, Nigeria National League (NNL).

Right from the time, the decision of Okowa to motivate the country’s senior Men National team, with cash gift so as to qualify for 2019 Nation’s Cup, have been greeted with harsh criticism.

