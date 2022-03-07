Kudos, Rep Suleiman Goro

I always frown at the habit of being excessive in praising government officials, I find it hard, even if it is right. More so, I rarely assess works done by political office holders until it reached a crescendo. Thus, what provoked my appraisal of Rt Hon Aminu Suleiman Goro is the manner in which he remained determined, committed to representation of Fagge federal constituency of Kano state in the House of Representatives.

From what’s going on presently, fair and balanced distribution of dividends of democracy have noticeably reached a high gear in Fagge federal constituency. I write this commendation to serve as an encouragement for others to emulate the exemplary representation of Dr. Aminu Sulaiman Goro. I believe that good and proper representation requires one to maintain constant relationships with the constituents they represent.

The existing rapport between the legislator and the constituents will give birth to the free flow of services, thereby meeting the needs of his constituency. Therefore, I don’t think I have to mince words without going directly to the main motive that triggered my eulogising Hon Aminu Sulaiman Goro Fagge, Chairman, House Committee on Tertiary Education and Services.

For Goro, part of the cure for poverty is empowerment – training youths, women of poor backgrounds to organise themselves and learn to get things from the power structure. Underprivileged needs to be assisted with grants for them to start up own businesses. Empowerment can no doubt curb the rate of poverty to a large extent. Therefore, if all the representatives can take a clue from Goro’s empowerment programmes, it will help to reduce the poverty rate in our various communities.

That’s the case for Fagge federal constituents. To alleviate the sufferings of his constituents, Aminu Goro used to organise mass empowerment programmes, thereby uplifting his people to be self-reliant. Also, it’s important to note that when it comes to legislative assignment, he is very much alive to his legislative responsibilities. Dr Goro’s recent presentation of five useful bills with respect to the establishment of some institutions reinforces this claim.

These bills will see the establishment of Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Orerufe, Delta state; the Federal Polytechnic Tombia for the required skills, training of graduate in science related courses, technology, and engineering. Also, on the list is the Bill for the establishment of Federal College of Education Elibeli Opia, Bayelsa state to provide full time active courses, regular teaching, instructions, and training in technology, sciences, art and humanities, social sciences, and management and, to provide appointment of provost and other offices of the college.Abbas Datti, Kano