Kudos to Governor Bala Mohammed

Recently, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state said the state is ranked eighth poorest state in Nigeria in terms of poor social amenities, lack of job opportunities, high number of out of school children, among others.

It’s obvious given how Bauchi state is being affected by the activities of the Boko Haram insurgents and the consequential high number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) coming into the state from Yobe and Borno states for refuge.

Undoubtedly, Bauchi state is bedeviled by poverty and unemployment among youths but presently there is nothing of such nature, the number of jobless youths and out of school children has been reduced to the minimal due to the hardworking Governor Bala Mohammed.

There is no gainsaying that the governor of Bauchi state swung into action immediately he took over the mantle of leadership of the state. Presently, the state is witnessing tremendous projects ever ranging from education, health, agriculture, among other infrastructural development.

The governor had within the first 100 days flagged off the construction of roads in areas that lacked access roads and renovated the existing ones in the state capital, Bauchi

Initially, the governor flagged off the construction and rehabilitation of four roads worth N5 billion in the state capital. They include Ibrahim Bako to Maiduguri road Bye-Pass, Sabon Kaura to Jos road, Muda Lawal Market and Yakubun Bauchi Quarters.

Others are the roads linking Yalwan Duguri, Badaran Dutse, Birim, Bajama, Kumbala, Kundak, Wurno and Burga communities of Tafawa Balewa and Alkaleri local government areas, Sade to Akuyam in Misau local government area, GRA Azare to old Kano road in Katagum local government area, among others.

The governor introduced the biometric capturing to monitor teaching staff attendance and puntuality in schools. Tthis is ensure that students are given quality education in Bauchi state. Agricultural Policy Document was also introduced in his quest to make Bauchi state the agricultural hub of Nigeria.

Governor Bala Mohammed distributed 251 buses and 1000 tricycles under Keke KEEP programme towards poverty alleviation as well as reducing the number of jobless youths in the Bauchi state.

Relentlessly, Governor Bala launched the Rural Electrification Project from whichmany towns and villages have benefited. Some of the beneficiaries are Sade, Darazo, Misau, Katagun, Nasaru, Magama, Takanda Giwa, Rimin Zayyan, Gabarin, among others.

Moreover, he has renovated and constructed hundreds of schools in the state in his quest to provide enabling learning environment and reduce the number of out of school children and street begging.

The state health sector is not an exception as hundreds of primary health care facilities were built and renovated the nearly moribund ones, this is to ensure that Bauchi citizens have good access to quality health care facilities.

There are also the construction of 7000m3 concrete reservoir at Buzaye hill, Bauchi LGA, 500mm transmission main from Gubi Dam junction to reservoirs at Warinji hills as well as rehabilitating and fixing of new water pipes in Bauchi metroplis.

On this, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi deserves a lot of accolades for what he has been doing for Bauchi people. May this good job of yours continue.

