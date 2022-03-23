Kudos to Rep Gaza Gbefwi

Long ago, I visited a community in Karu local government area of Nasarawa state, known as Rugan Madaki and I saw newly built three blocks of classrooms at Juwakpe L.E.A Primary School.

I was happy to see a structure like that in a local community and I stood for a few minutes to see more. Mr. Isaac, who was with me, said Honourable Gaza Gbefwi, a member of the House of Representatives (Karu/Keffi/Kokona, Nasarawa state), donated the structure to the school. I laughed and told Isaac he did that to make the community believe he cares for them and may not execute another project again as typical with politicians.

Recently, I was at Ungwan Jaba and I saw a transformer looking new. I quickly applauded AEDC, thinking it was replacing its old transformers to improve power supply. But someone told me that Gbefwi donated the transformer in question. He even said he had given other transformers to Kokona, Ungwan Ayaba and other communities across the constituency he represent.

After hearing all that, I recalled my visit at Rugan Madaki where I saw newly built 3 blocks of classrooms and I said this man is a good politician.

It will now interest you to know that I did my research and discovered more which include the construction of a road in Agwada Igwo, renovation of a primary school at Lokotitye community in Karu local government area, etc.

Initially, I thought he was pretending to be a good politician but even if that is the case, please continue with this kind of pretence that is spreading projects and development across your constituency.

