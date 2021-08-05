Kuje: APC candidate tasks electorate on peaceful campaign

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the February 2022 chairmanship election in Kuje, Alhaji Hamidu Sarki Gaube, has appealed to party supporters and other aspirants to eschew violence before, during and after the council polls.

Hamidu remarked that the era when politics was regarded as a do or die affair has passed and called on supporters to conduct themselves peacefully whenever the INEC lifts the ban on campaigns.

He gave the advice while speaking to Blueprint, Wednesday, that several APC members, including some ward chairmen, left the party in protest soon after the last FCT congress but added that those who left were promptly replaced to fill the vacuum which the sudden exit of the previous office holders had created.

The chairmanship candidate said he had consulted widely and held a stakeholders’ meeting to sensitise members on how to reposition the party and promote the success of APC in Kuje area council.



“The APC is still very strong in Kuje area council. It was only some minor mistakes that made us to lose the council in the last election. We have learnt from our mistakes and APC is back on its feet and better. By the grace of God, victory shall be ours in the February elections,” Hamidu said.

He insisted that APC lost Kuje to the PDP in the last election because the party ignored the zoning formulae established by the political fathers of the area which guaranteed the rotation of the chairmanship position among the three ethnic groups in the council.

“APC consciously or unconsciously decided to give the incumbent chairman then another chance for second tenure even though he was not favoured by all the three tribes and the zoning formulae. This was why we lost the council to the opposition.



“These issues have been addressed and I assure you that we would not make the same mistakes again. The opposition has more weaknesses and we are working on this to win the election.”