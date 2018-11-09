Kuje Catholic Church conducts 2018 harvest, thanksgiving with fanfare

The sacred Heart Catholic Church, Shetuko under St. Anthony Catholic
parish in Kuje has celebrated the 2018 harvest and thanksgiving
celebration with fanfare, speeches, cultural music and carols.
In his welcome address at the occasion, the Chairman Harvest planning
committee, Chief J. M. Madaki, urged congregants to make the best of
the harvest and thanksgiving, pointing out that the theme for the 2018
festival which was Harvest of Divine Intervention was deliberately
chosen due to its significance to the church.
He appealed to church members to rally round the church to enable it
complete the projects and programmes it lined up for completion while
stressing that God rewards cheerful givers.
Madaki said: “The lord has done so much that we cannot begin to
count. Indeed we will definitely lose count if we start. Our lives
and several testimonies are evidence to what God has done for us.’’
Be the first to comment