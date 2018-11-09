Kuje Catholic Church conducts 2018 harvest, thanksgiving with fanfare

The sacred Heart Catholic Church, Shetuko under St. Anthony Catholic

parish in Kuje has celebrated the 2018 harvest and thanksgiving

celebration with fanfare, speeches, cultural music and carols.

In his welcome address at the occasion, the Chairman Harvest planning

committee, Chief J. M. Madaki, urged congregants to make the best of

the harvest and thanksgiving, pointing out that the theme for the 2018

festival which was Harvest of Divine Intervention was deliberately

chosen due to its significance to the church.

He appealed to church members to rally round the church to enable it

complete the projects and programmes it lined up for completion while

stressing that God rewards cheerful givers.

Madaki said: “The lord has done so much that we cannot begin to

count. Indeed we will definitely lose count if we start. Our lives

and several testimonies are evidence to what God has done for us.’’

